Indian mela set to rock Adelaide with colours and culture

Kids performing at an Indian mela (fair) which was held in Adelaide previously.

For the 31st consecutive year, Adelaide will host an Indian Mela at Victoria Square from 24 February. The event is being organised by the Indian Australian Association of South Australia (IAASA). There will be a variety of cultural events, exhibitions, and other social activities taking place during the mega event. It is predicted that this year's event will have a large turnout since COVID-19 restrictions are no longer in place.

A scene from an Indian mela that was held in Adelaide previously.
