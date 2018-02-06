SBS Hindi

It is unfortunate that a natural process has the stigma of ‘shame’ … Says Radhika Apte

A still photo from the film 'PadMan'. Radhika Apte (L) with Akshay Kumar (R)

Published 6 February 2018 at 6:00pm, updated 7 February 2018 at 12:05pm
By Anita Barar
‘People need to understand the natural biological phenomenon in women. It is unfortunate that a natural process has the stigma of ‘shame’ in India … Says Radhika Apte, the leading actress of film Pad Man.

Pad Man is a film about a taboo subject in Indian society -  about menstruation. It is to raise awareness about hygiene, health and talk about the subject openly, which surrounds itself with many rituals, traditions and a  don’t or can’t do list.

 

Still from film Pad Man. Radhika Apte (L) and Akshay Kumar (R)


 

Speaking with SBS Radio, Radhika pointed out that if man from a small town could think about this, then why not we all.  She further added that everybody needs to understand the basic fact that Mensuration is the process and there is a great need for an awareness about it and the hygiene.

 

Still from film PadMan. Radhika Apte (L) with Akshay Kumar (R)


 

The film is inspired by real life story of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who devoted himself finding a way to improve enstrual health of his village women. He invented a machine and process to make low cost  and affordable sanitary napkins.

 

Still from film PadMan


 

Radhika, who plays Padman’s wife in this film said that her role was quite challenging but director  R. Balki, believed and was confident that she could do the role. She told that Balki Sir guided her through the role and often used to caution her that she must not forget the core emotion of the role ‘’the shame’

This film is set to challenge the social mindset of India

 

 
Still from film Pad Man. Akshay Kumar (L) and Sonam Kapoor (R)


Written and directed by
R. Balk
, film Pad Man  has
Akshay Kumar
,
Sonam Kapoor
and
Radhika Apte
in lead roles.  



***

