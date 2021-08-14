SBS Hindi

It may take time before Indian students return to Australia: Indian High Commissioner

Indian High Commissioner to Australia Manpreet Vohra.

Indian High Commissioner to Australia Manpreet Vohra. Source: ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images

Published 14 August 2021 at 10:53am
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Indian High Commissioner Manpreet Vohra has spoken with the Australian government, state governments and universities for the return of Indian students, but he says it will take time.

Mr Vohra said the Indian government and the High Commission are in constant talks with the Australian government regarding the return of stranded Indian students.

"This is a serious problem and I understand the problems of students who are unable to return to Australia. I am making efforts so that the Australian government resolves this issue at the earliest," Mr Vohra told SBS Hindi in an exclusive interview.

"We have requested them to find a solution using some COVID-19 safe methods as the vaccination rate has gone up. The Australian government can implement some standard operating procedures (SOPs). They should provide a timeframe for the return of students," Mr Vohra added.

Highlights:

  • Manpreet Vohra is a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer
  • He was India's Ambassador to Mexico before coming to Australia
  • Mr Vohra wants Australian government to find ways for the return of Indian students
Mr Vohra said he has talked to the state governments and universities. 

I am constantly in touch with universities and state governments. But unfortunately, the situation at the moment isn't very promising. These are difficult days. I doubt if something can happen soon but hope they find a solution, he said.
Mr Vohra told since Australia and India have now strengthened their bilateral ties elevating to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the relations between the two countries are multi-faceted. 

Listen to the podcast - His Excellency Mr Manpreet Vohra speaks with Anita Barar:-

High Commissioner H.E. Mr. Manpreet Vohra presenting his credentials to the Governor General of Australia H.E. General the Hon David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) on 23 June 2021.
H.E. Mr Manpreet Vohra presenting his credentials to the Governor General of Australia H.E. General the Hon David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) on 23 June 2021 Source: High Commission of India, Canberra


Mr Vohra, who took over the charge nearly four months ago, said his focus is to improve trade and education ties between the two countries.

I feel trade isn't on its full potential yet. So, there is a vast scope to expand the trade and economic cooperation, he said.
Speaking about the education sector, Mr Vohra told cooperation in education is another promising area. He would like to see more collaboration in the research area. 

High Commissioner H.E. Mr. Manpreet Vohra and Mrs. Naseem Vohra with Governor General H.E. General the Hon David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) and H.E. Mrs. Linda Hurley.
High Commissioner H.E. Mr. Manpreet Vohra and Mrs. Naseem Vohra with Governor General H.E. General the Hon David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) and H.E. Mrs. Linda Hurley Source: High Commission of India, Canberra


Mr Vohra is a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. He has served in Mexico, Afghanistan, Peru and Bolivia in the past.

Mr Vohra said he is excited to be in Australia.  

"Everyone talks about highly of the Indian diaspora and their contribution. I feel very proud to hear all this. I would like the unity and harmony in the community to continue to flourish," he said.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


 

 

 

 

