‘It was a bitter sweet journey to reach where I am today’- Ustaad Shujat Khan

Ustad Shujat Khan who belongs to Imdad Khan Gharana of Sitar brings out the true essence of Sufism with his deep expressive voice. His album ‘The rain’ which also features Indo-Persian Ghazal ensemble, was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2004.





Contrary to what he is often tagged as temperamental, Khan Sahib came across a very relax, content and in cheerful mood while speaking over the phone with SBS Hindi Radio prior to his tour to Australia.











Ustaad Shujat Khan at his home Source: Shujat Khan











Remembering his time in Indian Film industry when he first landed there at young age of 18, he said that it was a great experience to be with music directors like O P Nayyar, R D Burman, and likes.





“… it was beautiful , there was money too… it was great for that time…





… see everything is good at a given time and it can’t be last for ever. Things change. Your prospective, the time would change. You just can’t dwell on … One has to understand that…”





He fondly recollected the very relaxed friendly atmosphere of recording studio in the company of music stalwarts of industry.











Ustaad Shujat Khan Source: Jay Dabgar











When asked if the identity of being a son of well-known Ustaad Vilayat Khan was a baggage to carry or an advantage, he said that it was both as though it is something which one has to deal with, it has its own advantages and disadvantages. He added that it natural to be compared, “… but eventually it is your work, your dedication which pays off. I couldn't taking Ustaad Vilayat Khan on the stage while performing. Right? So eventually it is your work, your music which would speak for you.”





He added, “ … one has to work hard to make a mark, no matter what is your background’











Ustaad Shujat Khan Source: Jay Dabgar











The music creation process has now changed by leaps and bound. It is now confined to a small room with sound in one compact board. Does this bother him?





In a very relaxed tone, he said that those who have not seen the older time of creating music, they would know only this technique and would enjoy and cherish this way. “… but I have seen that beautiful process of creating music, so I would think about that … that human connection of long hours, full orchestra … creating a melody which is now missing … but see… I am not saying that this is wrong, As I said before, it is right for this given time and one must understand it and appreciate …”











Sitar Maestro Ustaad Shujat Khan with Jay Dabgar on Tabla Source: Multicultural Arts Victoria











Ustaad Khan said that he likes listening all kind of music but truly enjoys the traditional music. He also enjoys folk music, “… may be because I lived in Himachal, Punjab etc. There is a particular type of innocence in folk music and I love it”





Ustaad Shujat Khan is touring Australia from Mid March 2018.

















