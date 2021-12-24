'It's a beautiful movie': Kapil Dev wells up after watching '83'

Published 24 December 2021 at 2:14pm, updated 24 December 2021 at 3:16pm
By Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev has shared his 'emotions' after watching '83', a biopic based on India's 1983 World Cup win, with SBS Hindi. The legendary all-rounder watched the movie with players from his winning team and lauded the performance of actor Ranveer Singh and others. He said his daughter helped Kabir Khan in making the movie.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.