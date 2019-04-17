SBS Hindi

"It's a place of excellence" Sikh Heritage Museum of Australia

SBS Hindi

Sikh Heritage Museum of Australia

Source: Crystal Jordan - Australian Indian Historical Society

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 April 2019 at 6:30pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Preserving the history of a community is vital for the upkeep of their culture, religion, social and economic life. It defines the identity, values, beliefs as well as the trials and triumphs of a people and serves as a rich lesson for their future generations. The Sikh Heritage Museum of Australia covers it all. Historians, authors and curators Len Kenna and Crystal Jordan and the coordinator of the project Satpal Singh tell us more about this unique museum.

Published 17 April 2019 at 6:30pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
A beautifully curated and visually stimulating Sikh Heritage Museum has been launched at River Street Woolgoolga opposite the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, also known as the temple on the Hill.

 
Sikh Heritage Museum of Australia
Source: Crystal Jordan - Australian Indian Historical Society


Historians and authors Len Kenna and Crystal Jordan have curated and contributed towards a section of the museum. Crystal and Len have been researching the early history of Indian migrants in Australia for more than 35 years and have published several books on the subject.

 
Historians, authors and curators Len Kenna and Crystal Jordan
Source: Crystal Jordan - Australian Indian Historical Society


Speaking about the Sikh Heritage Museum Crystal Jordan says, “It covers who we are virtually and how we got started and the first arrivals in 1843. Len Kenna adds, “ It starts with the Sikh belief about their creation and goes through the early history of Guru Nanak Ji, it includes some photographs and writing of each of the Gurus and goes on about the conflict with the British and  goes on in sequence to the arrival in Australia and finishes in present-day Woolgoolga.”

 
Exhibits at the Sikh Heritage Museum
Source: Crystal Jordan - Australian Indian Historical Society


Crystal Jordan and Len Kenna have researched and written about Indian immigrants from various ethnic backgrounds, be they Hindus, Christians, Muslims or Sikhs. On being asked what inspired them to research the Indian history in Australia, Le tells us, I grew up in Hamilton and a Sikh hawker came to our home and cooked our evening meal and my mother washed his turbans. There were a lot of Sikh hawkers in Hamilton, so basically grew up surrounded by Indians and things Indian.”

 
The Sikh Heritage Museum of Australia
Source: Crystal Jordan - Australian Indian Historical Society


Crystal’s father was born in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, India in 1912 and this triggered her interest in Indians. We thus have their contribution to the Sikh Heritage Museum of Australia, which Ken says, “It’s a place of excellence and a place of learning for Australian children as well as Sikh people.”

 
Exhibits of the Sikh History
Source: Crystal Jordan - Australian Indian Historical Society


Mr Satpal Singh of Woolgoolga has been the coordinator of this project which commenced in August last year and was completed on the 12th of April, a day before Baisakhi. Mr Singh says the local people are very proud of what we have achieved and we’ve had a very positive outcome, with several hundred people gathering at the inauguration.” 

Rashmere Bhatti. Jasveer Singh and Satpal Singh
Source: Crystal Jordan - Australian Indian Historical Society


Sikh Heritage Museum of Australia
Source: Crystal Jordan - Australian Indian Historical Society


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी