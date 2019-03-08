SBS Hindi

It's a time to buy a home, according to a Buyers Advocate.

Published 8 March 2019 at 3:33pm, updated 8 March 2019 at 3:37pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

As the media the talks around the property market is all doom and gloom, so you couldn’t be blamed for thinking this is not the best time to be considering buying. Mr Amit Jadaun shares essential information on this topic.

Available in other languages
