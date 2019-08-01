SBS Hindi

It's taking much longer to get to work to earn less

Traffic jam in Sydney

Sydney traffic jam during rush hour. Source: Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images

Published 1 August 2019 at 3:26pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:13pm
By Evan Young, Amy Hall
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
The latest Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia [HILDA] Survey has found it's taking us longer to get to work. The report also shows that once we're there, we're not actually earning any more money than in previous years.

