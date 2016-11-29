Jail Break: Khalistani Militant Harminder Singh ‘Mintoo’ arrested near Delhi!

Harminder Singh Mintoo Source: ANI ( Facebook)
Published 29 November 2016 at 5:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harminder Singh alias Mintoo who escaped from the Nabha high security prison on Sunday, was caught by the Delhi police at New Delhi railway station on Monday. On Sunday early morning, Mintoo escaped along with five other prisoners in a sensational jailbreak after armed men in police uniform tricked the Jail Guards into opening the gates and bolted out with the inmates while firing a hail of bullets. Senior Journalist Neelu Ranjan gives exclusive details of Jail break and re-arrest.
Published 29 November 2016 at 5:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share