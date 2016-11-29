SBS Hindi

Jail Break: Khalistani Militant Harminder Singh ‘Mintoo’ arrested near Delhi!

SBS Hindi

Harminder Singh Mintoo

Harminder Singh Mintoo Source: ANI ( Facebook)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 November 2016 at 5:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harminder Singh alias Mintoo who escaped from the Nabha high security prison on Sunday, was caught by the Delhi police at New Delhi railway station on Monday. On Sunday early morning, Mintoo escaped along with five other prisoners in a sensational jailbreak after armed men in police uniform tricked the Jail Guards into opening the gates and bolted out with the inmates while firing a hail of bullets. Senior Journalist Neelu Ranjan gives exclusive details of Jail break and re-arrest.

Published 29 November 2016 at 5:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels