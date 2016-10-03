Janhavi Godble is promoting North Indian classical singing in Wollongong
Published 3 October 2016 at 6:36pm, updated 4 October 2016 at 2:44pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Janhavi Godbole began her musical journey at very young age. She has a vast experience of teaching North Indian Classical Singing in various countries. Now, In Wollongong she tries to promote and protect the art. Harita Mehta has a special talk with her.
Published 3 October 2016 at 6:36pm, updated 4 October 2016 at 2:44pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share