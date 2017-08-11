Janmashtmi at Hare Krishna Melbourne

Hare Krishna Melbourne will be celebrating Janmastami, Lord Krishnas birthday from 4pm-12pm on Tuesday 15th August 2017 at the Hare Krishna temple on 197, Danks Street, Albert Park, Melbourne





Telling about the whole day program, Priti Laksana told that there would be cultural programs in the afternoon when children and other performers enact the various episode of Krishna's life in dance and theater form.











Performer at Janmashtmi celebration 2016 at Hare Krishna , Melbourne. Source: Hare Krishna, Melbourne











Whole day 'Prasadam' would be served. Telling about the importance of 'Prasadm', and Hare Krishna food which is well known throughout the places, Priti talks about the importance of this day and why it is important to celebrate it.











The event and celebration is open to all to attend and it is free.















