Janmashtmi at Hare Krishna Melbourne

Performing at Janmashtmi

Performing at Janmashtmi 2016 at Hare Krishna, Melbourne Source: Hare Krishna Melbourne

Published 11 August 2017 at 2:56pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 4:40pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Each year Hare Krishna , Melbourne celebrates Janmashtmi - the birthday of Krishna with great enthusiasm. Priti Laksana from ISKCON speaks with Anita Barar about it.

Hare Krishna Melbourne will be celebrating Janmastami, Lord Krishnas birthday from 4pm-12pm on Tuesday 15th August 2017 at the Hare Krishna temple on 197, Danks Street, Albert Park, Melbourne

Telling about the whole day program, Priti Laksana told that there would be cultural programs in the afternoon when children and other performers enact the various episode of Krishna's life in dance and theater form.

 

Performer at Janmashtmi
Performer at Janmashtmi celebration 2016 at Hare Krishna , Melbourne. Source: Hare Krishna, Melbourne


 

Whole day 'Prasadam' would be served. Telling about the importance of 'Prasadm', and Hare Krishna food which is well known throughout the places, Priti talks about the importance of this day and why it is important to celebrate it.

 

The event and celebration is open to all to attend and it is free.

 

 

