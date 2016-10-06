Jindobrey India

During World War II, from war-torn occupied Poland and Soviet prison camps in Stalin's Siberia, Polish refugees found a safe haven in India. In the year 1943, one of the largest Polish camps of about 5000 Polish families with women and children, found their home in a small town of Valivade, 8 kilometres from the city of Kolhapur, in Maharashtra.
Published 6 October 2016 at 5:26pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Jindobrey (Namaste) India, tells the unusual story of their Polish home in India through testimonials of six of those Polish survivors -- who speak of India, a country that still remains within their hearts, humbled with gratitude for survival of their future generations.Executive Producer- Director of this documentary Anu Radha shares the details
