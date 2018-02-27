SBS Hindi

"Jise bibi sataye usse Comedian Bachaye": Jagdish Chaturvedi

Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi, Stand Up Comedy Artist

Published 27 February 2018 at 5:11pm, updated 27 February 2018 at 5:14pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
If you think making people laugh is an art than this Doctor is an expert to make you laugh.

Dr 
Jagdish Chaturvedi
is an ENT specialist by the day and Standup Comedy Artist in the evenings.

Visiting Melbourne was not in plan but a work conference of his wife inspired him to find Melbourne as the ultimate destination for Stand up comedy artists.

He says, comedy is what keeps him happy in modern stressed life.

Jagdish jokes few people who come to his show also ask him to check them while they have already paid for the ticket.

Most of the time he puts relationships in his gigs, He says people should talk more about it because it brings you closer.

