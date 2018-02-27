"Jise bibi sataye usse Comedian Bachaye": Jagdish Chaturvedi

Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi is an ENT specialist by the day and Standup Comedy Artist in the evenings.











Visiting Melbourne was not in plan but a work conference of his wife inspired him to find Melbourne as the ultimate destination for Stand up comedy artists.











He says, comedy is what keeps him happy in modern stressed life.





Jagdish jokes few people who come to his show also ask him to check them while they have already paid for the ticket.



