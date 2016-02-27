JNU demands freedom

Available in other languages

On 9 th February a group of students organised a cultural function where pro-Afjal Guru and Kashmir slogans in addition to anti-Indian diatribe were shouted.











JNU Students’ Union President Kanhaiya Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police on sedition charges. Kanhaiya and other student leaders have denied shouting any anti-India slogans.











The university teachers, students and alumni have rallied behind Kanhaiya and questioned the administration’s decision to allow the police crackdown on the campus.











Media and country is divided on the issue with #shutdownjnu and #istandwithjnu doing rounds on social media as some sections of public have “brand” JNU, a prestigious institution, as hub of “anti-nationals”.











National and international academicians from various varsities, including Australia, have come out in support of JNU students.









