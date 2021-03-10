'Jobkeeper cannot continue indefinitely': PM Morisson

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at the Australian Financial Review (AFR) Business Summit on 10 March. Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Published 10 March 2021 at 1:45pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
PM Scott Morrison says Australia will keep an 'open mind' about making changes to the country's migration program in response to COVID-19. The prime minister adds that widespread JobKeeper wage subsidies introduced during the height of the pandemic must come to an end.
