'Jobkeeper cannot continue indefinitely': PM Morisson

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaking during the Australian Financial Review (AFR) Business Summit at the Hilton Hotel, in Sydney, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at the Australian Financial Review (AFR) Business Summit on 10 March. Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Published 10 March 2021 at 1:45pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Vrishali Jain
PM Scott Morrison says Australia will keep an 'open mind' about making changes to the country's migration program in response to COVID-19. The prime minister adds that widespread JobKeeper wage subsidies introduced during the height of the pandemic must come to an end.

