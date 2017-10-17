Johnney Lever Dil Se
Published 17 October 2017 at 12:25pm, updated 17 October 2017 at 12:29pm
By Harita Mehta
Legend JohJohnny Lever is a noted comedian in Hindi cinema. He has received thirteen Filmfare Awards nominations in Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role and has won the award twice. He has acted in more than three hundred Bollywood films. During his Australia tour, Johnny Lever spoke to Harita Mehta
