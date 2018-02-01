"Joining The Police Force Is Most Rewarding"

Sargeant Prosecutor Head of Blacktown Court Mohit Kumar was recently awarded for more than ten years of diligent and ethical service in the NSW Police Force. Mohit Kumar who was originally in a fruitful Corporate job, decided to join the NSW Police force in order to give back to this country which has given him so much.





Mohit Kumar tells us that helping genuine victims of domestic violence, child abuse and others is the most rewarding part of his career. He adds, "The police is there to prosecute not to persecute!"





It is easy to join the police force as long as one is motivated and has an open mind. Mohit says, "If I can do it anybody can do it." He greatly encourages migrant men as well as women to try and join the Police Force, if they wish to give back to the community and help victims.









