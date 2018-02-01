SBS Hindi

"Joining The Police Force Is Most Rewarding"

SBS Hindi

Sargeant Prosecutor Mohit Kumar Being Awarded

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 February 2018 at 3:49pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Sargeant Prosecutor Head of Blacktown court Mohit Kumar has been recently awarded for his diligent and ethical service in the NSW Police Force. He encourages other migrants to join the Police Force.

Published 1 February 2018 at 3:49pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Sargeant Prosecutor Head of Blacktown Court Mohit Kumar was recently awarded for more than ten years of diligent and ethical service in the NSW Police Force. Mohit Kumar who was originally in a fruitful Corporate job, decided to join the NSW Police force in order to give back to this country which has given him so much.

Mohit Kumar tells us that helping genuine victims of domestic violence, child abuse and others is the most rewarding part of his career. He adds, "The police is there to prosecute not to persecute!"

It is easy to join the police force as long as one is motivated and has an open mind. Mohit says, "If I can do it anybody can do it." He greatly encourages migrant men as well as women to try and join the Police Force, if they wish to give back to the community and help victims.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023