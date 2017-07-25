Jungle book an International Collaboration

The Producer Neel Bannerjee tells us that the stage production is an adaptation by internationally-acclaimed playwright, Craig Higginson. It also features amazing shadow puppets and scintillating music. Designed and directed by Joyraj Bhattacharjee and co-directed by Sue Wallace, this will be a true cross-cultural collaboration. This powerful and magical version of a much-loved classic is as resonant now as it was when it first appeared .









