The Producer Neel Bannerjee tells us that the stage production is an adaptation by internationally-acclaimed playwright, Craig Higginson. It also features amazing shadow puppets and scintillating music. Designed and directed by Joyraj Bhattacharjee and co-directed by Sue Wallace, this will be a true cross-cultural collaboration. This powerful and magical version of a much-loved classic is as resonant now as it was when it first appeared .
Jungle book an International Collaboration
Source: SBS
Published 25 July 2017 at 6:56pm, updated 26 July 2017 at 11:05am
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages
A true cross collaboration play based on Rudyard Kipling's Jungle Book will be staged in Sydney. The writer Chris Higginson who has adapted Kipling's Jungle Book for stage is a South African.It is being directed by Joyraj Bhattacharjee who has travelled to Australia from India. The unit is collaborating with Sue Wallace from Sydney Puppet Theatre to create an artistic venture that combines 3 continents. Nautanki's production team has caste a group of most diverse talented actors from various disciplines.
