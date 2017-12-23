Kabir Arora, High achiever in HSC says enjoying your subjects is key to success

Kabir says that it is very important to choose the subjects, which one likes and would enjoy the most. “… this way, the learning and preparation for the exams become easy and enjoyable…”,





So the key to success is to choose the right subjects and it would help enjoy the whole study process.





Learning from his own experience he says that one should not get discouraged rather must work through to achieve the goal.





He said,” … Chemistry was my favourite subject. But it so happened that once I just didn’t do as good as my expectation in the subject. I was disheartened and lost interest in the subject. But soon, I realised my mistake. I worked hard and eventually I not only excelled in the subject but once again it became one of my favourite subject.”











Source: Kabir Arora











His advice to anyone who is preparing for H.Sc. next year or on way to that ladder in coming years, was that one must have some interests or hobbies to unwind the study stress ... like sports, going out for a walk, watching films, TV etc.





He confessed that his only regret is not having pursued with his passion of cricket for the sake of studies.





Kabir admits that though there was no pressure from parents or family or socially, but it is natural to experience the same within your class. He said that obviously pressure to perform better and better was there. “… We had a very competitive class so it was a natural desire to do better than others. So you just can't avoid that pressure or stress.”











Kabir Arora with one of his high achiever friends Rohan Barar who scored ATAR of 99.55 Source: Kabir Arora











And to perform better than others in that competitive class, Kabir planned his study hours by setting up a weekly target and worked through to achieve the same. To relax in between study hours, Kabir used to spend time going for a walk, watching some TV or films etc.





Final word of wisdom from Kabir is, “ choose the subjects which you enjoy the most. Don’t leave sports if you are into it. Enjoy everything and things will fall on its place”





So the key to success is to choose the right subjects and enjoy the whole study process.









