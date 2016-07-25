Kaju Paneer Burfi

Cooking time 40 minutes. Makes 15 pieces.











Ingredients:





·1 cup raw cashew nuts





·1 cup milk





·250 grams Paneer





·¾ cup sugar





·2 tabs Ghee





·½ tsp green cardamom powder





·6 to 8 pistachio - sliced and for garnishing











Method:











Soak the cashew nuts in water for about 2 hours. Drain and place in a blender and grind to a paste. Then add the sugar and Paneer and blend for another 2 minutes.











Heat Ghee on a non-stick pan and transfer the blended mixture to the pan. Keep stirring till the mixture begins to thicken and gives a sweet aroma. Then mix in the green cardamom powder. Transfer to a greased rectangular and allow to solidify. When solidified cut into square or rectangular shape and decorate with sliced pistachio.











Serve as a dessert or with afternoon tea.

























