Kaju Paneer Burfi

Kaju Paneer Burfi

Kaju Paneer Burfi

Published 25 July 2016
By Kumud Merani
Do you have a sweet tooth? Does the craving for sweets increase during winter? Here's an easy to make, healthy Indian Sweet Meat - Kaju Paneer Burfi!

Cooking time 40 minutes. Makes 15 pieces.

 

Ingredients:

·1 cup raw cashew nuts

·1 cup milk

·250 grams Paneer

·¾ cup sugar

·2 tabs Ghee

·½ tsp green cardamom powder

·6 to 8 pistachio - sliced and for garnishing

 

Method:

 

Soak the cashew nuts in water for about 2 hours. Drain and place in a blender and grind to a paste. Then add the sugar and Paneer and blend for another 2 minutes.

 

Heat Ghee on a non-stick pan and transfer the blended mixture to the pan. Keep stirring till the mixture begins to thicken and gives a sweet aroma. Then mix in the green cardamom powder. Transfer to a greased rectangular and allow to solidify. When solidified cut into square or rectangular shape and decorate with sliced pistachio.

 

Serve as a dessert or with afternoon tea.

 

 





