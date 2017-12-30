Katrina Kaif stands tall in 2017

The hard working, talented , charming actresses play an important role to add substance to the story and also ensure the success of a film at box-office.





Amidst Bollywood beauties, Gorgeous Katrina Kaif has emerged as winner with her latest Tiger Zinda Hai . Film has collected over 200 crores in first week of its release. Though her Jugga Jassos had disappointed all big time but finally she is now welcomed back with a swag.











Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 4. Source: Yogen Shah/The India Today Group/ Getty Images











Since Deepika Padukone’s Padmawati remains in waiting so 2017 didn’t give her any hit despite her Hollywood flick and a song in Rabta . Though she was one of the highest paid Indian actress of Bollywood in 2016.











Deepika Padukone attends the 'Loveless (Nelyubov) screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals, Cannes, FRANCE Source: (AAP Image/NEWZULU/Quentin Veuillet).











Alia Bhatt is one actress who has given hits after hits. She has emerged as one of the most versatile and talented actress. With her power pack performance in ‘Badrinath ki dulhania , she nailed it.. Even her dad confessed in one of the interview that he knew she is talented but in ‘Badri..’ she took it to another level.











Actress Alia Bhatt attends the 2017 International Indian Film Academy Festival at MetLife Stadium on July 14, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Source: Jim Spellman/Getty Images











Bollywood showcases new talents and some of them succeed with their talents. And without doubt the surprise package was Bhumi Pedekar who sealed her talent with Toilet –Ek Prem Katha . Film addressed a social issue and Bhumi addressed that with full dedication.











Actress and jury member Vidya Balan at the 66th international film festival, in Cannes, May 15, 2013. Source: AP Photo/Francois Mori











Vidya Balan is one such talented actress who is known for doing films which would revolve around her. Year 2017 saw her in Begum Jaan . Much hopes were pinned on this film but it failed to leave even a dot. Vidya returned back in ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and got mixed reviews. She entertained and that’s what Bollywood is all about.











Indian Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma at the launch of her new clothing brand 'NUSH' in Mumbai on October 3, 2017. Source: STR/AFP/Getty Images)











And Anushka Sharma scored high on personal front but didn't get the same happiness with 'Jab Harry met Sejal' . Khan magic didn't work this time though her 'Phillori' was treated as a nice attempt.





A mixed year for Bollywood beauties wherein some shined and some managed a bit of sparkle while some just got faded away.















