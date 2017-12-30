SBS Hindi

Katrina Kaif stands tall in 2017

SBS Hindi

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif arrives for the screening of 'Mad Max: Fury Road' during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 14 May 2015. Source: EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 December 2017 at 7:09pm, updated 30 December 2017 at 11:47pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS

One of the most powerful medium in India is Cinema. We look at the Bollywood beauties whose films either scored high or fell flat in 2017 films in terms of Box office verdict. Katrina Kaif emerges as winner in Bollywood with her 'Tiger Zinda hai' grand opening and its first week collection at Box office.

Published 30 December 2017 at 7:09pm, updated 30 December 2017 at 11:47pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
The hard working, talented , charming actresses play an important role to add substance to the story and also ensure the success of a film at box-office.

Amidst Bollywood beauties, Gorgeous Katrina Kaif has emerged as winner with her latest Tiger Zinda Hai . Film has collected over 200 crores in first week of its release. Though her Jugga Jassos had disappointed all big time but finally she is now welcomed back with a swag.

 

Salman Khan and Katrina kaif
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 4. Source: Yogen Shah/The India Today Group/ Getty Images


 

Since Deepika Padukone’s Padmawati remains in waiting so 2017 didn’t give her any hit despite her Hollywood flick and a song in Rabta. Though she was one of the highest paid Indian actress of Bollywood in 2016.

 

FRANCE, Cannes: Indian actress Deepika Padukone attends the 'Loveless (Nelyubov) screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (AAP Image/NEWZULU/Quentin Veuillet).
Deepika Padukone attends the 'Loveless (Nelyubov) screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals, Cannes, FRANCE Source: (AAP Image/NEWZULU/Quentin Veuillet).


 

Alia Bhatt is one actress who has given hits after hits. She has emerged as one of the  most versatile and talented actress. With her power pack performance in ‘Badrinath ki dulhania , she nailed it.. Even her dad confessed in one of the interview that he knew she is talented but in ‘Badri..’ she took it to another level.

 

2017 International Indian Film Academy Festival
Actress Alia Bhatt attends the 2017 International Indian Film Academy Festival at MetLife Stadium on July 14, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Source: Jim Spellman/Getty Images


 

Bollywood showcases new talents and some of them succeed with their talents. And without doubt the surprise package was Bhumi Pedekar who sealed her talent with Toilet –Ek Prem Katha. Film addressed a social issue and Bhumi addressed that with full dedication.

 

Actress and jury member Vidya Balan acknowledges applause during the opening ceremony ahead of the screening of The Great Gatsby at the 66th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 15, 2013. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Actress and jury member Vidya Balan at the 66th international film festival, in Cannes, May 15, 2013. Source: AP Photo/Francois Mori


 

Vidya Balan is one such talented actress who is known for doing films which would revolve around her. Year 2017 saw her in Begum Jaan. Much hopes were pinned on this film but it failed to leave even a dot. Vidya  returned  back in  ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and got mixed reviews. She entertained and that’s what Bollywood is all about.

 

Indian Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma attends the launch of her new clothing brand 'NUSH' in Mumbai on October 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
Indian Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma at the launch of her new clothing brand 'NUSH' in Mumbai on October 3, 2017. Source: STR/AFP/Getty Images)


 

And Anushka Sharma scored high on personal front but didn't get the same happiness with 'Jab Harry met Sejal' . Khan magic didn't work this time though her 'Phillori' was treated as a nice attempt.

A mixed year for Bollywood beauties wherein some shined and some managed a bit of sparkle while some just got faded away.



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023