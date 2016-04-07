KAUN BANEGA RASHTRAPATI?

Sanders, Trump, Cruz,Clinton and Kasich Source: Gage Skidmore/Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
Published 7 April 2016 at 7:21pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
In the United States, Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and Democrat Bernie Sanders have had decisive wins in the Wisconsin presidential primary, beating their rivals Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. The win by Ted Cruz is a blow to Donald Trump's hopes of getting enough delegates for the party's nomination ahead of the July convention. The victory by Bernie Sanders is his sixth in the last seven presidential nominating contests. But he still faces the difficult task of overtaking Hillary Clinton as the presidential race moves to New York and five other eastern states later this month. Tune in for more
