Kenya burns millions of dollars of ivory in stance against poaching

An ivory statue lies on top of pyres of ivory as they are set on fire in Nairobi National Park, Kenya Source: AAP
Published 1 May 2016 at 5:21pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Kenya's president has set fire to thousands of elephant tusks and rhino horns on the closing day of an African summit dedicated to ending the illegal slaughter of animals. President Uhuru Kenyatta says the gesture was a message to the world that the ivory trade must be stopped. Tune in for more
