KHAJOOR KA HALWA
Ingredients
1/2 Kg - Dates
11/2 Cup- Channa Dal
1 Litre - Milk
3/4 Cup - Ghee
1/4 Cup- Sugar
A Pinch - Cardamom Powder
10-15 Almonds
Few- Pistachios
Method- Boil The milk in a Pan , Add Washed Channa Dal. Cook on Medium heat till Dal is tender, Cool and Grind it . keep Aside.
Add Boiling Water in the Dates , Cover and leave it for 5-6 Minutes. Cool and Grind it .Mix Dal Mixture and Date Mixture Together. In a Non- Stick Pan add Ghee and both the Mixture and fry
well for 5 minutes , Add Sugar and mix well, add Cardamom powder and nuts
Serve hot , Garnish with Sliced Almonds and Pistachios