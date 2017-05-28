Available in other languages

Available in other languages

KHAJOOR KA HALWA





Ingredients











1/2 Kg - Dates





11/2 Cup- Channa Dal





1 Litre - Milk





3/4 Cup - Ghee





1/4 Cup- Sugar





A Pinch - Cardamom Powder





10-15 Almonds





Few- Pistachios











Method- Boil The milk in a Pan , Add Washed Channa Dal. Cook on Medium heat till Dal is tender, Cool and Grind it . keep Aside.





Add Boiling Water in the Dates , Cover and leave it for 5-6 Minutes. Cool and Grind it .Mix Dal Mixture and Date Mixture Together. In a Non- Stick Pan add Ghee and both the Mixture and fry





well for 5 minutes , Add Sugar and mix well, add Cardamom powder and nuts





Serve hot , Garnish with Sliced Almonds and Pistachios

























