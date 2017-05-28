SBS Hindi

Khajoor Ka Halwa

Khajur Halwa

Khajur Halwa Source: Promila Gupta

Published 28 May 2017 at 7:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

It's winter- Are you craving something sweet and warm? You must try this Khajur Halwa recipe by Promila Gupta. It's easy to make and very nutritious as well. Great for your family or if you are observing Ramzan then try it for your Iftaar or Saher.

KHAJOOR KA HALWA

Ingredients

 

1/2 Kg - Dates

11/2 Cup- Channa Dal

1 Litre - Milk

3/4 Cup - Ghee

1/4 Cup- Sugar

A Pinch - Cardamom Powder

10-15 Almonds

Few- Pistachios

 

Method- Boil The milk in a Pan , Add Washed Channa Dal. Cook on Medium heat till Dal is tender, Cool and Grind it . keep Aside.

Add Boiling Water in the Dates , Cover and leave it for 5-6 Minutes. Cool and Grind it .Mix Dal Mixture and Date Mixture Together. In a Non- Stick Pan add Ghee and both the Mixture and fry

well for 5 minutes , Add Sugar and mix well, add Cardamom powder and nuts

Serve hot , Garnish with Sliced Almonds and Pistachios

 

 





