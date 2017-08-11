“Khalish” An Australian Film by Pakistani Director and Indian Actors

Movie's lead actor Karan Battan says art and artists have no boundary they only float around to quest their artistic fulfillment.





He says actually this thought united few friends to join for a Film project called Khalish.





Source: Supplied





It wasn't easy to keep your day job and shoot on weekends for this project says Actress Preeti Daaga. She is playing the lead female character in the movie.





When asked, why do you do when its so much trouble both Karan and Preeti defend it as passion, may be love of their like.





The film is schedule to be released later this month.















