Khandvi Source: Satish Gupta

Published 4 April 2016 at 2:11pm
By Kumud Merani
Try this easy recipe for making Khandvi, a Gujarati delicacy.

KHANDVI

 

Cooking time 30 minutes. Serves 5 to 6 persons.

 

Ingredients:

·2-1/2 cups Besan flour

·2 green chili

·1 inch long ginger

·2 cups butter milk

·½ tsp turmeric powder

·2 cups of water

·Salt to taste

 

Ingredients for the seasoning:

·2 tabs oil

·1 tsp mustard seeds

·2 dry red chili whole

·A pinch of Hing (asafoetida)

·8 to 10 fresh curry leaves

·¼ cup grated coconut

·¼ cup fresh coriander leaved - chopped

 

Method:

Grind the ginger and green chili to make a smooth paste. Add a little water, if needed. Place the Besan flour in a mixing bowl. Add the ginger chili paste, salt, turmeric powder and butter milk. Make smooth dough. Then add water in small quantity at a time to make a smooth batter.

 

Cook this batter in a pan on medium heat till it becomes thick and cooked. Pour this cooked paste into a greased Thali and spread to make a thin uniform thickness. When it dries, it can be cut into 1 inch wide strips. These strips can then be rolled like swiss rolls.

 

Arrange on a plate. Then heat the oil for the seasoning and add mustard seeds and cook till they pop. Then add the other ingredients for the seasoning and pour over the Khandvi pieces. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

 





