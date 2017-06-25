Kidambi Srikanth wins Australian Badminton Open Super Series 2017

Just after the emerging as victorious in a tough first game, Srikanth focused on his second game with great optimism as he already had one game in the bag.





Though the first game had some ups and down, but for the second game there was no looking back . He comfortably secured 6-2 lead in the second game. Long did fought back but Srikanth was determined not to let it go. He was focused and strong too.





'I have to take care of those easy errors of first game', says Kidambi Srikanth talking about his first game.











Kidambi Srikanth with International referee Yogendra Bhatnagar after winning the Australian Badminton Open Super Series 2017 Title on 25th June in Sydney, Australia Source: Yogendra Bhatnagar











For his final match, Srikanth was playing against with current Olympic Champion (Rio) Chen Long.





Speaking with Anita Barar, Srikanth said, " I was not nervous knowing the fact that I am playing against current Olympic Champion, but was careful and just focused on my game.





He thanked everyone for the support and was touched to see the support of Indians towards this game.











Kidambi Srikanth after winning the Australian Badminton Open Super Series 2017 Title on 25th June, Sydney Australia Source: Johnson











Srikanth won the tile with 22 -20, 21-16





This is Srikanth 's second Super Series title back to back. He had won the Indonesia Open Super Series just before this Australian Open Super Series.





***









