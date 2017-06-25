SBS Hindi

Kidambi Srikanth wins Australian Badminton Open Super Series 2017

Kadambi Srikanth and Chen Long

Kadambi Srikanth and Chen Long Source: Australian Badminton Open / Referee - Yogendra Bhatnagar

Published 25 June 2017 at 6:16pm, updated 25 June 2017 at 7:53pm
By Anita Barar
"I am very happy to have won this title", says Kidambi Srikanth after winning the Australian Badminton Open 2017 Super Series.

Just after the emerging as victorious in a tough first game, Srikanth focused on his second game with great optimism as he already had one game in the bag.

Though the first game had some ups and down, but for the second game there was no looking back . He comfortably secured 6-2 lead in the second game.  Long did fought back but Srikanth was determined not to let it go. He was focused and strong too.

'I have to take care of those easy errors of first game',  says Kidambi Srikanth talking about his first game.

 

Kidambi Srikanth after winning Australian Badminton Open 2017
Kidambi Srikanth with International referee Yogendra Bhatnagar after winning the Australian Badminton Open Super Series 2017 Title on 25th June in Sydney, Australia Source: Yogendra Bhatnagar


 

For his final match, Srikanth was playing against with current Olympic Champion (Rio) Chen Long. 

Speaking with Anita Barar, Srikanth said, " I was not nervous knowing the fact that I am playing against current Olympic Champion, but  was careful and just focused on my game.

He thanked everyone for the support and was touched to see the support of Indians towards this game.

 

Kidambi Srikanth after winning Australian Badminton Open 2017
Kidambi Srikanth after winning the Australian Badminton Open Super Series 2017 Title on 25th June, Sydney Australia Source: Johnson


 

Srikanth won the tile with 22 -20, 21-16

This is Srikanth 's second Super Series title back to back. He had won the Indonesia Open Super Series just before this Australian Open Super Series.

