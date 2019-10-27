'Kitna acchaa hai Diwali ka tyohaar', PM wishes Diwali

The wishes started with Prime Minister Scott Morrison posting a special video on twitter. He said, “Happy Diwali! Kitna acchaa hai Diwali ka tyohaar.”





Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs David Coleman also posted pictures from Diwali celebrations at the Parliament House in Canberra.





Liberal MP for Morialta and Minister for Education John Gardner and Australian High Commissioner to Mauritius and Seychelles Jenny Dee also tweeted their wishes.





One of the most famous monuments of Australia, Sydney’s Opera House was lit gold on Friday to celebrate Diwali.











On this occasion Premier of NSW Gladys Berejiklian tweeted, “Just like Diwali’s message of “the triumph of light over darkness” tonight the sails of the Sydne Opera House will be lit gold, to mark one of the most popular & widely celebrated South Asian festivals. Happy Diwali !”





