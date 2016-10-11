Krantiwala.com helps Rape Victims as young as seven!

While many Non Government organisations in India are working to help victims of rape yet there seems to be a marked increase in such cases. Junior Anand Gupta runs an NGO called Krantiwala.com which helps girls who have been victims of rape and their families to cope with the trauma. Some of these little girls are only four or seven years old and have been gang raped.





Mr Gupta tells us that it's very hard to get the exact data and number of cases that actually occur versus the number of rape cases that are actually reported. According to this NGO and their personal investigation during 2015 in Delhi alone there have been more than 20,000 rape cases. This figure does not identify the number of girls who were under age and the number of victims who were adults.



