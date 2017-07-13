Kruti Foundation Helping the Helpless

Kruti Foundation's Fund Raiser

Kruti Foundation's Fund Raiser Source: Supplied

Kruti Foundation is reaching out to to Thalassemic Kids. They are staging a Marathi drama, "Sukhanshi Bhandato Aamhi , A Marathi Association Sydney Production to raise funds.

SBS Hindi recorded an exclusive interview with the charitable organisation Kruti Welfare Australia's Vice president and Public Officer Shekhar Mahajan.

They are staging the Marathi Drama "Sukhanshi Bhandato Aamhi, a Marathi Association Sydney production to raise funds for helping the helpless. The mission of Kruti foundation is Reaching Out To Thalassemic Kids.

 

Shekhar tells us, "This show is purely a fundraiser and every single cent raised will be spent towards Krutis Mission. Everyone involved with this programme is a volunteer and draws no income from this activity.

 





