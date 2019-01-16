Kumbha Mela's Bhoola-Bhatka camp

The popular adage goes—that two brothers got lost in the Kumbh Mela! This has served as a plot for many Bollywood films. Two brothers getting lost in a crowded place and reunite at the end of movie.





This may sound filmy but it actually happens. Devotees who visit Kumbh Mela are often separated from their near and dear ones. This is true of men, women, children and senior citizens.





The current Kumbh Mela -2019 at Prayagraj too is witnessing the same situation. This has been the tale for the last 72 years at Prayag Kumbh. One thing that has been a staple for the immensely crowded Fair is the Lost & Found Camp which is better known as "Bhoola Bhatka Camp" in local parlance. The founder Raja Ram Tiwari initiated it in 1946 and since then the camp is a regular fixture at Kumbh. Tiwari became acquired such fame for this service that he is known as Bhoole Bhatke wale Baba. Though, Tiwari breathed his last at the age of 88 in 2016, the camp is still running and is now managed by his son Umesh Tiwari under the banner of Bharat Sewa Dal. Seven decades have by but the crowd always keeps it's ears open to any announcement on loudspeakers from the camp. Now people approach the camp directly if someone from their group is missing. The camp, of course, has been set up in the 2019 Kumbh as well.





Umesh recalls that it started when his father Raja Ram Tiwari at the age of 18 visited Magh Mela where he found an old lady who was stranded from her group. Raja Ram frantically searched for her group. At that time there were only huts and he made the announcement using a canister. He was successful and this gave birth to his initiative and inspired him to carry on this good work.





Source: Photos by Mehdi Moosvi





Till date as per their records, they have united 145,000 adults and 21000 children with their families. With the advance in technology, the camp too has started using social media and other tools but the basic tool of loudspeaker announcements still remains the same. This is because of two reasons, firstly the network is jammed with thousands of people and secondly villagers connect easily with announcements.





It is not that people who are united forget the camp. Many revisit them and some of them even serve there to help others. There are instances where people from three generations have been coming along to serve at the lost and found camp because their grandfather was united through the camp and they still visit it as mark of gratitude.



