Labor turns up the heat in Canberra over Liberal links to HelloWorld

The federal Liberal Party is under pressure over a possibly too-close relationship to a major government contractor.





Labor MP Anthony Albanese used question time to scrutinise the government's motives.





“You say HelloWorld, I say hello conflict of interest Prime Minister! Hello conflict of interest. The fact is this desperate PM runs a part-time parliament. ”





Earlier this week, Liberal Senator Mattias Cormann was the fulcrum of speculation.





Questioned closely by a Senate committee, he could only say he had "no idea" why he wasn't charged for flights he booked with HelloWorld CEO Andrew Burnes - a friend, who's also the Liberal Party Treasurer and a major party donor.





"I had provided the credit card details, at no point was there an expectation in my mind that this was a gift, it was not a gift and, to be frank, I was mortified."





Then, in newspaper reports, it was former Liberal Treasurer Joe Hockey's turn.





As ambassador to the United States, Mr Hockey reportedly asked embassy staff to meet HelloWorld before its pitch for an additional government contract.





Mr Hockey is a major shareholder in the company and has a stake worth more than $1.3 million.





Labor's Jim Chalmers says there's a clear conflict of interest there.





"It has all of the stink and all of the stench of a very Liberal scandal. It has got all of the mates at the top end of town, all of the insider deals that lock out ordinary working people."





The contract for the embassy's travel was opened to public tender for more than a year after the meeting.





In a statement, HelloWorld has said "neither Mr Hockey nor Mr Burnes have had any involvement in the tender process.”





The Manager of Government Business Christopher Pyne says there's nothing to see here.





"The facts are, Mr Speaker, the Ambassador in Washington declared his shareholding in HelloWorld before the tender process for Australian Embassy in Washington travel services commenced."





Prime Minister Scott Morrison also dismissed suggestions of any misconduct.





"What this is, just again, is the Labor Party trying to distract attention with all these slurs, all these smears, all these grubby claims."





Dr Jasvinder Sidhu is senior lecturer of financial accountability and corporate misconduct with Federation University.



