Lajawab Kofte











LAJABAB KOFTA











Cooking time 30 minutes. Serves 5 to 6 persons.











Ingredients:





·1 cup grated Paneer





·1 cup Khoya





·3 tabs plain flour





·Salt to taste





·2 onion - sliced





·1 inch long cinnamon stick





·½ tsp nutmeg powder





·½ tsp green cardamom powder





·1 tsp ginger garlic paste





·½ tsp turmeric powder





·½ red chili powder





·1 cup natural yoghurt





·12 cashew nuts- ground to a paste





·Oil for deep frying and for making gravy











Ingredients fro the paste and garnishing:





·1 onion





·2 green chili





·2 tomatoes





·50 grams Khoya grated for garnishing











Method:











Mix the Khoya, Paneer and plain flour and salt to taste to make a dough. Divide the dough into 18 to 20 pieces. Make a ball of each portion. Deep fry these balls and keep aside.











Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add the onions and fry them. Then add the other spices. Then add the yoghurt and a cup of water. Mix well and cook on slow heat till the gravy is ready.











Grind the paste items (onion, green chili and tomato) and add to the gravy. Cook for another 5 minutes. Then add the fried Kofta in the gravy. Garnish with Khoya and serve hot.



















