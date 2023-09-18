‘Last Film Show’ director discusses challenges of working with children

Last Film Show_MG_8909.JPG

Samay (played by Bhavin Rabari) in a still from the film "Last Film Show". Source: Supplied / ned & co, Australia

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Pan Nalin, writer and director of 'Last Film Show', which won India’s National Award for Best Film in the regional film category, discusses the reasons for and challenges of making this semi-autobiographical film.

Key Points
  • 'Last Film Show' was India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Oscar.
  • Pan Nalin's film has won a number of international awards.
  • Bhavin Rabari won India’s National Award for Best Child Actor.
Set in the remote Indian countryside amid an era of change, Pan Nalin’s drama follows nine-year-old Samay (Bhavin Rabari) as he passionately chases his dream of creating a 35mm movie with the help of an age-defying friendship.

Speaking with SBS Hindi, Nalin explained the autobiographical basis for the film.

He recalled how 10 years ago he visited his hometown in Kathiawad, Gujarat, where he met an older film projectionist friend, Mohammed, who used to let him watch films free from the projector room.

LastFilmShow_7X3A9347.jpg
Still from the film 'Last Film Show'. Source: Supplied / ned & co, Australia
Seeing Mohammad bhai sad and miserable as most of the movie theatres had gone digital, the fate of those dumped film reels, our unusual friendship, and my childhood stories sent me to the writing board.
Pan Nalin, 'Last Film Show' director
Nalin said that everyone involved in the film had initially wanted to have a professional child actor play the lead role, but they couldn’t find the right candidate.

After thousands of auditions in Mumbai and metropolitan centres, they decided to go to the rural area where the film was to be shot. It was a remote place in Gujarat where children very rarely go to see movies, he said.

Finally, they found their Samay.

“I took various shots of only his eyes, his eyes emoted all the expressions. I not only found my child hero in Bhavin Rabari but all the children who I call ‘Lala gang of Challala’. They had the natural feel of the language and characteristics of the place,” Nalin said.
LastFilmShow_MG_0254.jpg
A still from the film 'Last Film Show'. Source: Supplied / ned & co Australia
He said working with young talent was an advantage but hugely challenging too.

“I had to take a non-traditional way of shooting. The children had no idea of filmmaking, so understanding the takes and retakes was difficult for them. Soon I realised the first two takes were going to be the best, so used additional cameras to capture the scenes.”

Since the working hours with children are strictly guided, Nalin said the number of shooting days needed to be extended.
Their school studies were also to be taken care of, and to shoot in the outback, where wild animals including lions were regular visitors on the railway track, was a challenge as well as an experience!
Pan Nalin, 'Last Film Show' director
LastFilmShow_MG_8766.jpg
A still from the film 'Last Film Show'. Source: Supplied / ned & co Australia
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook and 
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
hindi_150923_rahulSharma_santoorWeb.mp3 image

'My father liked my fusion of santoor with rock genre the most. It was a validation': artist Rahul Sharma

SBS Hindi

15/09/202313:29
LISTEN TO
Hindi_Madhusmita.mp3 image

नर्स की नौकरी छोड़ कर, मधुस्मिता अब लावारिस शवों का करती हैं अंतिम संस्कार

SBS Hindi

13/09/202309:20
LISTEN TO
hindi_180823_avinashTripathiInterview_web.mp3 image

Renowned poet and filmmaker Avinash Tripathi reveals the challenges of breaking into Bollywood

SBS Hindi

07/09/202317:03
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Acne

Australian researchers discover a new treatment for acne

Sri lanka Asia Cup Cricket

India report : India dominates Asia Cup, secures victory over Sri Lanka with 10-wicket win

pppl.jpeg

SBS Hindi Newsflash 17 September 2023: Thousands rally in support of the 'yes' vote for the Voice referendum

LIBYA FLOODS STORM DANIEL

SBS Hindi Newsflash 16 September 2023: Australia to provide humanitarian assistance to Libya