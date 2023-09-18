‘Last Film Show’ director discusses challenges of working with children

Key Points 'Last Film Show' was India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Oscar.

Pan Nalin's film has won a number of international awards.

Bhavin Rabari won India’s National Award for Best Child Actor.

Set in the remote Indian countryside amid an era of change, Pan Nalin’s drama follows nine-year-old Samay (Bhavin Rabari) as he passionately chases his dream of creating a 35mm movie with the help of an age-defying friendship.





Speaking with SBS Hindi, Nalin explained the autobiographical basis for the film.





He recalled how 10 years ago he visited his hometown in Kathiawad, Gujarat, where he met an older film projectionist friend, Mohammed , who used to let him watch films free from the projector room.





Still from the film 'Last Film Show'. Source: Supplied / ned & co, Australia

Seeing Mohammad bhai sad and miserable as most of the movie theatres had gone digital, the fate of those dumped film reels, our unusual friendship, and my childhood stories sent me to the writing board. Pan Nalin, 'Last Film Show' director

Nalin said that everyone involved in the film had initially wanted to have a professional child actor play the lead role, but they couldn’t find the right candidate.





After thousands of auditions in Mumbai and metropolitan centres, they decided to go to the rural area where the film was to be shot. It was a remote place in Gujarat where children very rarely go to see movies, he said.





Finally, they found their Samay.





“I took various shots of only his eyes, his eyes emoted all the expressions. I not only found my child hero in Bhavin Rabari but all the children who I call ‘Lala gang of Challala’. They had the natural feel of the language and characteristics of the place,” Nalin said.



A still from the film 'Last Film Show'. Source: Supplied / ned & co Australia He said working with young talent was an advantage but hugely challenging too.





“I had to take a non-traditional way of shooting. The children had no idea of filmmaking, so understanding the takes and retakes was difficult for them. Soon I realised the first two takes were going to be the best, so used additional cameras to capture the scenes.”





Since the working hours with children are strictly guided, Nalin said the number of shooting days needed to be extended.



Their school studies were also to be taken care of, and to shoot in the outback, where wild animals including lions were regular visitors on the railway track, was a challenge as well as an experience! Pan Nalin, 'Last Film Show' director

