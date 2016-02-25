SBS Hindi

Lauki Yakhni

Lauki Yakhni Source: Satish Gupta

Published 25 February 2016 at 4:51pm, updated 1 March 2016 at 4:08pm
By Kumud Merani
Are you tired of the same old dishes of Lauki or Bottle Gourd? We have an amazing, innovative Lauke recipe for you. You must try Lauki Yakhni for your guests and family.

LAUKI YAKHNI

 

Cooking time 25 minutes. Serves 3 to 4 persons.

 

Ingredients:

·1 medium sized Lauki

·4 potatoes

·5 tabs Maida (plain flour)

·1 tsp Deghi Mirch

·½ tsp Haldi

·Oil for deep frying

 

Ingredients for the paste:

·2 tabs oil

·1 tsp fennel seeds

·½ tsp cardamom powder

·1 tsp roasted cumin seeds

·2 tabs water

 

Ingredients for the gravy:

·2 tabs oil

·2 whole dry red chili

·½ tsp Hing

·5 to 6 cloves

·1 cup natural yoghurt

·Salt to taste

 

Method:

Peel the skin off the Lauki. Cut into ½ inch thick slices. Remove the centre part containing the seeds etc. Place the rings in a mixing bowl. Mix the plain flour, Haldi and Deghi Mirch. Spread the mixture over the rings. Mix well so that the rings are evenly coated with the mixture. Deep fry these rings till golden brown and keep aside.

 

Prepare the paste with all the ingredients listed and keep aside.

 

Now heat 2 tabs of oil in a non-stick pan for the gravy. Fry the dry red chili for 1 minute. Then add the cloves and the masala paste and cook for another couple of minutes. Now add the yoghurt. Mix and reduce the heat. Add salt to taste. When gravy is cooked add the Lauki rings.

 

Serve hot.

 

 

 

 

