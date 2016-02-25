LAUKI YAKHNI











Cooking time 25 minutes. Serves 3 to 4 persons.











Ingredients:





·1 medium sized Lauki





·4 potatoes





·5 tabs Maida (plain flour)





·1 tsp Deghi Mirch





·½ tsp Haldi





·Oil for deep frying











Ingredients for the paste:





·2 tabs oil





·1 tsp fennel seeds





·½ tsp cardamom powder





·1 tsp roasted cumin seeds





·2 tabs water











Ingredients for the gravy:





·2 tabs oil





·2 whole dry red chili





·½ tsp Hing





·5 to 6 cloves





·1 cup natural yoghurt





·Salt to taste











Method:





Peel the skin off the Lauki. Cut into ½ inch thick slices. Remove the centre part containing the seeds etc. Place the rings in a mixing bowl. Mix the plain flour, Haldi and Deghi Mirch. Spread the mixture over the rings. Mix well so that the rings are evenly coated with the mixture. Deep fry these rings till golden brown and keep aside.











Prepare the paste with all the ingredients listed and keep aside.











Now heat 2 tabs of oil in a non-stick pan for the gravy. Fry the dry red chili for 1 minute. Then add the cloves and the masala paste and cook for another couple of minutes. Now add the yoghurt. Mix and reduce the heat. Add salt to taste. When gravy is cooked add the Lauki rings.











Serve hot.



























