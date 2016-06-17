SBS Hindi

Lawyers, guns and money on the campaign trail

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (left) and Opposition leader Bill Shorten

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (left) and Opposition leader Bill Shorten Source: AAP

Published 17 June 2016 at 4:16pm
Parakeelia, Arrium, the possible return to cabinet of a former prime minister and a gun-toting M-P all remained focus of election campaign .

Labor leader Bill Shorten in South Australia, visited the struggling Arrium steelworks in Whyalla with Premier Jay Weatherill. Mr. Shorten pledged to support 3,500 jobs by providing $100 million in grants and loans, with the state government contributing $50 million.

 

He says it will allow Arrium to invest in new plant and equipment, make it more efficient and secure thousands of local jobs.

 

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says that Arrium is in trouble in large part because of mismanagement.

 

Questions continued about the Liberal Party-owned software firm, Parakeelia. Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says the Party hasn't done anything wrong.

 

Labor M-Ps have access to similar databases of voters and the issues they raise, provided by the software firm Magenta Linas

 

But Mr Shorten says there's a key difference: Labor doesn't own Magenta Linas.

 

The Australian Financial Review is reporting speculation that Malcolm Turnbull is under internal party pressure to offer former Prime Minister Mr Abbott a ministerial job if the Coalition wins next month's election.

 

But Mr Abbott has told radio 3-A-W he's focused on serving his electorate in New South Wales.

 

 

 

 

 

 





