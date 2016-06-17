Lawyers, guns and money on the campaign trail

Available in other languages

Labor leader Bill Shorten in South Australia, visited the struggling Arrium steelworks in Whyalla with Premier Jay Weatherill. Mr. Shorten pledged to support 3,500 jobs by providing $100 million in grants and loans, with the state government contributing $50 million.











He says it will allow Arrium to invest in new plant and equipment, make it more efficient and secure thousands of local jobs.











Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says that Arrium is in trouble in large part because of mismanagement.











Questions continued about the Liberal Party-owned software firm, Parakeelia. Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says the Party hasn't done anything wrong.











Labor M-Ps have access to similar databases of voters and the issues they raise, provided by the software firm Magenta Linas











But Mr Shorten says there's a key difference: Labor doesn't own Magenta Linas.











The Australian Financial Review is reporting speculation that Malcolm Turnbull is under internal party pressure to offer former Prime Minister Mr Abbott a ministerial job if the Coalition wins next month's election.











But Mr Abbott has told radio 3-A-W he's focused on serving his electorate in New South Wales.

















































