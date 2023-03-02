'Learning new skills keeps you fresh for your fans': Comedian Sunil Grover

Profile Shoot Of Bollywood And Television Actor Sunil Grover

Bollywood artist Sunil Grover is on an Australian tour. Credit: Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Bollywood artist and comedian Sunil Grover is all set to entertain fans in Australia. A candid interview with SBS Hindi explores his approach to his craft, what is of particular interest to him in Australia and how the entertainment industry has evolved over time.

Bollywood artist Sunil Grover has delighted fans across the globe playing many different characters.

Every character Mr Grover plays has been unique, whether it is the humorous 'Dr Mashoor Gulati' or the slapstick 'Gutthi' or the ever-smiling 'Rinku Bhabhi'.

He says, "I am enjoying Australia and looking forward to performing for the diaspora here."
WhatsApp Image 2023-03-02 at 4.17.12 PM.jpeg
Comedian Sunil Grover Credit: Supplied by Shail
He is will be performing live in Sydney on 4 March, 2023.

SBS Hindi ran a lucky draw for the passes of this show. Following are the winners:-
  1. Karthika Devi, Homebush 
  2. Rajesh, Sydney 
  3. +61*****6758 from Sydney 
