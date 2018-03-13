“Legacy of Indian Classical music for the kids in Australia”: Mangrish Bordewker

He is not a singer or dancer himself but it was only after getting married to Mohini Joshi, Mangrish Bordewker realised what he was missing in Australia.





Mangrish and Mohini started ManMohini dance school in Melbourne. It was good to introduce second generation to Indian classical music but to really engage them and their parents Mangrish contacted few artist in India.





This gave him fair understanding of the missing link. Now, since 2016 he is inviting different artists to Melbourne to connect to local budding artists.





He says, the main purpose of this whole exercise is to give the platform to deserving artists and continue the legacy of Indian Classical music for the kids in Australia so they can get inspired and keep it going.



