Leo finds treasures in people's trash that would otherwise end up in landfills

A curry festival was organised at Sydney’s Harris Park to boost business for Indian restaurants and retailers that suffered during the COVID pandemic. SBS Hindi speaks to local leaders, business owners and those who attended the festivities.
SBS Hindi
26/09/202208:55
Today - 27 September, SBS Sinhala Radio current Affair Feature on Parliament's return tackles cost of living, integrity, fuel and cyber security
SBS Sinhala
27/09/202207:02
Two desi/Aussie comedians performed taking the audience to a roller coaster journey of Indian immigrants in 'Tu NRI Banega' - a Hindi gig at the Sydney Fringe Festival this year. It is claimed as Australia’s first Hindi comedy show for the NRIs by the NRIs. Listen to this podcast to know about these young IT professionals who practice this art form to add laughter and nostalgia painting a picture of everyday struggles.
SBS Hindi
24/09/202214:48