Lessons from Amir Khan's latest movie 'Secret Superstar'

Ruchi Motial-Suri holds workshops on 'Positive Parenting'. She helps parents raising children full ho positivity. And she believes that parents can become an obstacle for their children even if they do not want to. She explains, "A child's exposure in the era of social media is much more than the parents'. And that makes a difference. Parents know but it is limited while children makes decesions on the basis of their exposure. This gap becomes the bone of contention. And those parents who pressurise their children become an obstacle."





In the film 'Secret Superstar' Insu, a young Muslim girl, aspires to become a singer but faces restrictions from her conservative father. And then she finds a teacher who holds her hand to come out and achieve her dreams.







Motial-Suri believes that this role of a teacher can be played successfully by the parents. She says, "Trust your children. Treat them as adults. Try to find the reasoning behind their decesions. Discuss pros and cons and then let them decide."







Click on the play button above and listen to this full interview to know what Ruchi Motial-Suri suggests.

























