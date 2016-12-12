Let's begin the celebration with Melbourne's Nativity Scene display

wilson Fernandez Source: wilson Fernandez
Published 12 December 2016 at 4:06pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A nativity scene is a special exhibition, particularly during the Christmas season, of art objects representing the scene of the birth of Jesus. While the term "nativity scene" may be used for any representation of the very common subject of the Nativity of Jesus in art, it has a more specialized sense referring to seasonal displays, either using model figures in a setting or enactments called "living nativity scenes" in which real humans and animals participate. Nativity scenes exhibit figures representing the infant Jesus, his mother Mary, and Joseph. Other characters from the nativity story such as shepherds and sheep and angels may be displayed near the manger in a barn (or cave) intended to accommodate farm animals, as described in the gospels of Luke. A donkey and an ox are typically depicted in the scene, as well as the Magi and camels belonging to the Magi described in the Matthew. Several cultures add other characters and objects that may be Biblical or not. Mr. Wilson Fernandez does Nativity Scene display since 2003 in Melbourne. This time he is back with something special. Harita Mehta shares the story
Published 12 December 2016 at 4:06pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share