SBS Hindi

"Let’s know Dowry and fight against it in Australia": National Anti-Dowry Summit

SBS Hindi

A Delhi Wedding Displaying Dowry

A Delhi Wedding Displaying Dowry Source: SBS Hindi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 December 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 9 December 2016 at 6:33pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The aim of the summit is to discuss the complicated issue of the denigrating practice of demands for dowry with experienced speakers outlining and discussing issues in detail along with interactive workshops. Dr Raj Khillan explains the need for this summit and proposed pathway to fight against dowry in Australia.

Published 9 December 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 9 December 2016 at 6:33pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
First National Anti-Dowry Summit.

According to Dr Raj Khillan the goals of this conference are to commence national discussion on the nature of dowry, and its prevalence in ethnic communities, and to demonstrate the harm that dowry is doing to migrant women in all states of the country; And an urgent need for dowry demands to be included as an example of complex form of family Violence in the 3rd Federal National Plan.

TOPICS OF DISCUSSION

Nature of dowry

Commonalities between various communities

Share the harmful effects of dowry

Explore solutions and alternative avenues

The summit is attended by key organizations including Judicial Officers, the affected community, service providers, the Overseas Medical Graduate Association, academics and State and Federal politicians and participants from across Australia.

Date -Wednesday 14th Dec , Time-10.30-1.30

The Sheraton Hotel, 27 Little Collins Street

Melbourne 3000





Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels