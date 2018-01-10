SBS Hindi

Let's meet talented actress Anupriya Goenka

SBS Hindi

Anupriya Goyenka

Source: Anupriya

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2018 at 11:25am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Anupriya Goenka is a versatile actress known for YRF's Tiger Zinda Hai's Poorna. She has acted in films like Daddy, Dishoom, Bobby Jasoos. She shot to fame as the face of India's first of its kind government campaign, Bharat Nirman, and India's first lesbian advertisement of a fashion brand. Next she will be seen in Padmavati and Maya. Harita Mehta spoke to Anupriya.

Published 10 January 2018 at 11:25am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Anupriya Goenka is a versatile actress. She is known face for many prestigious brand and bold commercials. She hails from the business family. She strived to propel the business further while pursuing her graduation and doubled it up with a job at an eminent call center, however quickly realized that it was beyond salvation and finally wrapped it up.

Anupriya Goyenka
Source: Anupriya

After working some years with corporate Industry, she wanted to do something different- something for her, and she took a break from work and went to learn theater. The break lead her to fall in love with the craft and discovering her true calling - Acting.

She first shot to fame in 2013 as the face of UPA government's Bharat Nirman ad campaign and for playing a lesbian character in India's first ever lesbian ad for the e-commerce brand.

Anupriya Goyenka
Source: Youtube Screen Capture


 

Anupriya made her on-screen debut with the 2013 Telugu film Potugadu.  She then acted in the comedy-drama Bobby Jasoos, the drama Paathshala, and the crime-drama Daddy. She is best known for her portrayal of nurse Poorna in the Tiger Zinda Hai. She will be seen Padmavati as Rani Nagmati soon.

Anupriya as Rani nagmati
Source: Anupriya


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023