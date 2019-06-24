Lieutenant Kamala Sharma-Wing shares her journey of joining Royal Australian Navy

The opportunity to join Australia’s defence forces was a huge stroke of luck for Lieutenant Kamala (Nayni) Sharma-Wing.





“My father wanted my brother to join the defence force. So I went to a recruiting session and collected all the information,” Ms Sharma-Wing tells SBS Hindi .





“My brother did not show any interest but I liked the prospect of joining the defence force a lot,” she recalls.





That is how Kamala, who had migrated with her family from Nepal at the age of 13, first considered the chance of joining the defence force.





Her parents hoped for her to become a doctor or an engineer but Kamala wasn’t interested.





It was at her father’s request Kamala attended a recruitment session of the defence forces which turned out to be a wonderful stroke of luck.





“I loved the Air Force uniform so I considered joining the Air Force. But I soon realised I was afraid of heights so I abandoned the idea,” she says.





"Then, I saw a video from Navy, in that video, they said join Navy, see the world, sail the seven seas, have the adventure of your lifetime and the white uniform. I was attracted to join the Navy,” she says.





Kamala knew little about what it meant to join the Royal Australian Navy.





"I feel silly when I think about my joining; I had no idea, absolutely naive, did not know what I am getting myself into."





Kamala says her parents brought her up without any gender bias. They allowed me to join the defence force even though they did not like her decision.





“They thought I will come back if I am unable to do it,” she says.





Kamala who joined the Royal Australian Navy in 1995 still remembers those initial days.





"I was the only brown member at that time," she tells SBS Hindi .





"We were going to the training centre from Melbourne airport and no one sat next to me. I thought they were racist till a girl came and sat next to me. She joked, ‘what's wrong with you? Do you smell or something?" she recalls and says humour helped her get along with her co-trainees.





The training was rigorous.





"It was just like you see in the movies," Kamala says.





She thought of giving it up several times but kept going.





“I wanted to prove myself to my parents. Secondly, I also was the only brown person in the school and I did not want others to think I can’t do it.





“Also I am from the Nepali Gorkha community which is known for their bravery across the world. So I kept faith in God and kept going,” she says.





There were many challenges.





"I hated my first sailing experience, absolutely hated it. I thought what a stupid step I have taken. People on the ship had a very strong accent; they did not talk they did not smile; I had to share a cabin with other girls... it was a massive change.





"And there was seasickness, and I was a vegetarian... " she says.





After three months of training and overcoming mental barriers, Kamala was inducted into the Royal Australian Navy.





Over the years, Kamala has made left a mark through her work during the Nepal Earthquake and her work in intercultural diversity reference groups.





In April 2015, when a devastating earthquake killed more than 8,800 people and injured more than 23,000 others in Nepal, Kamala appealed to her workmates for the aid she wanted to send to Nepal.





The appeal went viral and she helped collect more than $41,000 in donations and more than four tonnes of usable equipment – in form of tents, sleeping bags, lightweight doonas and blankets and arranged to send it to Nepal.





“My family is very fortunate to be living in Australia. We used to live in Kathmandu, so had we stayed, it would have been us in that situation.





“With all the support we have received from both Defence members and civilians, this is all much bigger than I ever dreamt.”





She was recently recognised for her work by the Hindu Council of Australia with a Gargi Award.





The Gargi Awards recognise outstanding women in Australia who serve as good role models for Hindu girls and women.





She currently works as Staff Officer to the Director-General Chaplaincy – Navy in Navy’s Chaplaincy Directorate, supporting reforms to Navy’s Chaplaincy Capability and enabling it to provide pastoral, spiritual and wellbeing support to all Navy people and their families, regardless of their faith or background.





She also continues to work with the Diversity Reference Group.





Married to a fellow Royal Australian Navy Officer, Ms Sharma-Wing says they juggle their professions and their personal life by ‘communicating’.





"The universal answer is Communication," replies Kamala.





Mother to two young kids, Kamala agrees it is hard to balance motherhood and career.





"We women can have everything we want, but not at the same time; every woman has a different personality, different circumstances and we need to accept that. We should not compare it with others," she says.



