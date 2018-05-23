Little champion Dhruv (Shishir) Kamdi skates into the Guinness Book Of World records

Little Master Dhruv (Shishir) is seven and a half years old now, but his achievements as a skating champion leave you astounded. Since the tender age of three his little hands have been holding medals and trophies galore. Hailing from a small village in Chandrapur Dhruv has won 23 Gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals and just two days ago added a gold and bronze to his proud collection.





Source: Supplied





SBS Hindi spoke with Dhruv and his father Subhash Kamdi who walked us through Dhruv’s amazing journey.





“Dhruv could not walk or even talk till he was two years and a few months old," Subhash says.





"This got me and my wife, who is no more very worried. One day as we came home, Dhruv who had picked up his brother's skates came rolling towards us on the skates.” The parents then realized that Dhruv’s potential could lie in skating. They spared no effort to help him get the necessary coaching which was very limited in their village.





Dhruv was not quite three-years-old and the minimum age requirement to start training was three and a half, but somehow the parents convinced the coaches. Dhruv was reluctantly accepted and instructed to strictly remain within the boundary of the internal grounds.





Source: Supplied





The magic had started. While other kids take four to five months merely to balance themselves on skates, Dhruv moved from beginner to hyper skates in 15 days.





When he was under four years of age he won a gold medal in a local match. Dhruv’s mother, who has since died, had serious health issues of the pancreas and kidneys, but her indefatigable efforts took Dhruv from strength. His mother used to surf the internet for hours trying to find the right coaching for Dhruv. The parents used to drive him for training to Nagpur which was a one way drive of three hours from their village.





Since Dhruv excelled at limbo skating his mother wrote to the Guinness Books of world records, but as he was under the age of five he was not entered in the books. However, a big surprise awaited the family when they received a mail from Guinness books of world records on his 5 th birthday, saying, “You can do it.”





And done it he has! On 26 th December 2015, his name was entered in the Guinness book of world records for limbo skating.





Source: Supplied





Dhruv’s journey may sound like a fairy tale but it’s true. For a kid who could not walk or talk until he was more than two, and his hearing is still a little impaired, his entry to the Guinness book of world records is magical. The determination and efforts of parents can take children very far. His mother is no more but he has fulfilled her dream and the family is sure they have her blessings from heaven.



