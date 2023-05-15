'Little India' to be officially named when PM Modi visits Sydney

Key Points Little India will comprise Marion Street, Wigram Street, and Station Street East of Harris Park.

The iconic Indian neighbourhood, which is a drawcard for interstate visitors, will receive a $3.5 million facelift.

The area includes numerous Indian restaurants and retail stores selling clothes, jewellery, and other items.

This long-awaited project was launched by and for the Indian diaspora in 2015.





A group of nearly 60 Indian store owners, who have been campaigning for Harris Park to be renamed, is now preparing to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been invited to lay a foundation stone of the 'Little India' Gateway entrance.





Mr Modi is all set to visit Sydney on 24 May to attend the Quad security meeting however his itinerary details are yet to be finalised.





The Indian High Commission in Canberra said details of Mr Modi's Sydney program would be revealed at a later date.



Preparations are underway for a formal ceremony to declare that the precinct of Wigram Street, Marion Street and Station Street East, Harris Park, be known as ‘Little India’, according to Sanjay Deshwal. Credit: Sanjay Deshwal In Harris Park, the Indian business community is preparing to welcome Mr Modi.





Behind the scenes, Parramatta Member of Parliament, Andrew Charlton, said he was actively working with government officials from both major parties to make Mr Modi's visit to Harris Park happen.





"I have been working with Prime Minister Albanese’s office to make this trip meaningful for the local Indian community, and laying the foundation stone for the Little India Gateway would be very significant to the local community here," Mr Charlton said.





"I have worked constructively with the Albanese government to secure the full $3.5 million needed to fulfil this commitment, which includes a Little India Gateway, streetscape beautification and festive lighting," Mr Charlton added.





Last month, the City of Parramatta council also held a meeting to support the 'Little India' campaign.



(L to R) Dr Geoff Lee, Nitin Setia and Sanjay Deshwal. Credit: Supplied by Sanjay Deshwal "The Wigram Street, Marion Street and Station Street East area is already known by many in our community as ‘Little India’ and the Council is progressing options to recognise its growing importance as a precinct within our City," a council spokesperson said.





The council said it was also working closely with other stakeholders including the High Commission of India, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Department of Premier and Cabinet ahead of Mr Modi's visit to the area.



Little India Harris Park Business Association president, Sanjay Deshwal, said business owners were already very excited and were now preparing to decorate their shops with Indian flags and floral decorations.



Most of the community and businesses will dress up in Indian attire. Little India Harris Park Business Association and all its supporting businesses will put on a bright and cheerful atmosphere to highlight a 'Little India' away from big Mother India. Sanjay Deshwal

According to Mr Deshwal, Mr Modi's visit and the laying of a foundation stone at the Gateway entrance to the precinct will cement the area's global reputation as 'Little India'.





"This will be a monument honouring the diaspora of Indians living in Australia for the first time," Mr Deshwal said.





"Prime Minister Modi's visits get watched by millions of people back in India and around the world, (and) that would certainly be a huge boost to local demographics and Harris Park and Parramatta," he said.



(L to R) Sanjay Deshwal, Sameer Pandey, Julia Finn and Jodie Mckay. Credit: Supplied by Sanjay Deshwal As Mr Deshwal explained, several politicians had supported the business community in renaming the area 'Little India', which would create a sense of belonging, acknowledgement and accomplishment among the Indian diaspora over having their own cultural hub.





"Little India is a shining example of a place for cultural and food lovers - mostly Indian sub-continental," he said.



"The grant of $3.5 million including over $1 million for the gate will transform and add more style and colour to a vibrant place."





He said he hoped that the Indian community as well as others across the globe would find Sydney's 'Little India' to be an iconic place and visit the area to enjoy Indian culture.







