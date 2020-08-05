Little India in Parramatta has a Helpline for Coronavirus

Source: Supplied
Published 5 August 2020 at 6:30pm, updated 5 August 2020 at 6:44pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
While there has been a slight rise in Coronavirus infections in NSW, The Indian business hub in Harris Park has not reported any COVID 19 positive cases. The president of Little India Australia Mr. Gurmeet Tuli advises, "the businesses wanted to give back something to the community and so a helpline has also been set up for assistance. 1300 549 137 can help you connect with the service you are looking for."
