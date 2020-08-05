SBS Hindi

Little India in Parramatta has a Helpline for Coronavirus

SBS Hindi

Harris Park Parramatta

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2020 at 6:30pm, updated 5 August 2020 at 6:44pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

While there has been a slight rise in Coronavirus infections in NSW, The Indian business hub in Harris Park has not reported any COVID 19 positive cases. The president of Little India Australia Mr. Gurmeet Tuli advises, "the businesses wanted to give back something to the community and so a helpline has also been set up for assistance. 1300 549 137 can help you connect with the service you are looking for."

Published 5 August 2020 at 6:30pm, updated 5 August 2020 at 6:44pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

SBS Hindi News 07 January 2023: Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts