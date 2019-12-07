SBS Hindi

Little support for victims of visa scams

SBS Hindi

The Australian Passport Office in Canberra

The Australian Passport Office in Canberra

Published 7 December 2019 at 4:07pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Anita Barar
Migrating to Australia is a lucrative business for those involved in organising such a move. So lucrative, in fact, that fraud is not uncommon. As current law and practice stands, there's often little that can be done to protect the vulnerable victims of such fraud.

