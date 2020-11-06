'Living in regional Australia was not by choice but I fell in love with it' says Young Professional of the Year finalist

More than 300 nominations were received for 17 categories this year, and more than 150 finalists have been announced.





Highlights:

Finalists for annual India Australia Business and Community Awards have been announced.

In the Young Professional of the Year, category 13 high achieving individuals have been nominated.

Dr Saba Nabi of Wagga Wagga is one the finalists.

Dr Saba Nabi, the Secretary & Board Member of the Multicultural Council of Wagga Wagga, is one of them.





Dr Nabi moved to Australia in 2011 as an international student with her husband and young daughter.





Source: iabca.com.au











She says it was not easy to move to a new country where she knew no one else.





"I was feeling homesick and lonely. So I started going to the community events," says Dr Nabi who was born in Patna, Bihar.





Along with finishing her PhD in Biomedics from the Charles Strut University, Saba Nabi started volunteering in the community, and that led to a journey which landed her more work and more recognition.





Source: supplied by Saba Nabi





She emerged as one of the Australian Financial Review’s 100 Women of Influence in 2018. She also won the 2019 Riverina Volunteer Award for her work.





Moving to regional Australia was not by choice for Dr Nabi and her family, but they say they love the community and the town.





“It’s a small community. People know each other. I've been living here for over eight years now.”





“There is a big migrant community with people from almost 60 nationalities living here. All are welcome, and the city helps new migrants,” says Dr Saba.





However, she says that deciding to go to a regional area should be a well-thought and calculated decision.





Dr Saba Nabi (centre) Source: supplied by Saba Nabi





Dr Nabi wears many caps in the community from the president of Sturt Public School P&C to a member of the Riverina Regional Advisory Council. She is AFL’s Multicultural Ambassador and a Health Advocate too.





A NSW health employee Dr Nabi is looking forward to opportunities to serve the people in any possible way.





Established in 1986, the Australia India Business Council (AIBC) was founded to foster bi-lateral relations between the two countries.





The India Australia Business & Community Awards aim to "celebrate the India-Australia relationship whilst simultaneously contributing to its development."





India Australia Business and Community Awards finalists in all the categories can be checked here .





