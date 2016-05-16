Local Indian stores selling expired products openly, says Indian community

The discount bin at your nearest local Indian general store is often filled with out-of-date items.





Most of the times, these products are a week old, but some consumers have reported products that have expired over a month ago lying in the discount bin.





“In my experience I have found that it is common practice at our local Indian spice shops to sell outdated stuff especially in the masala line. Many of the shopkeepers say that spices can be kept indefinitely, Many Indian shops do not have the prices on the shelfs,” observes Ajit Somers.





Is there any kind of use by date or selling out of date for such imported goods?





Piyush says - “[A particular brand of] corn atta sold in Indian stores does not have any manufacturing or expiry dates. I have bought it. Don't buy it and if you have complain to consumer affairs.”





Both the shopkeeper and the consumers get huge savings on these products.





But, is this food even safe to eat?





“I bought curd wasn't expired but too much fungus while open also felling bad smell many times when we bought some Dhosa Khiru ...Many India grocery stores and suppliers may be not strictly following cold chain regulations,” says Rajiv.





Melbourne based legal expert, Molina Swarup Asthana says - consumers should not purchase products that have gone beyond the expiration date because there is a greater likelihood of product contamination with microbes.





Further, she observes that it's important to get consumers the right information on food packaging so they can better trust their own judgment.





In the US, a principle of food law is that foods must be wholesome and fit for consumption sorted by a ‘best by’ or ‘use by’ date.





In Australia, food expiration is regulated by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand.





But, the legalities surrounding the sale of expired food depends on the type of ingredients they contain.





“I never bought the expired products from Indian Grocery store. But I (have) been provoked to buy the expired products for half price. After asking its expired the shopkeeper said expiry date has to be put on the product for the sake of law but it has no effect on the product. The product still is the same and is good to consume,” says Harvinder.





Food products that consumer should definitely avoid after passing the use by date include eggs, raw meats, cottage cheese, pickles, curd, milk, etc.





If your local store is selling these products past the expiry date, Molina says, they are taking arisk of breaking the law and not following best business practice.





In case you also buy a product whose taste isn’t up to par and it is past its expiry date just return it and ask for a refund.





If the store doesn’t comply then contact Consumer Affairs Victoria via their website.





To learn more about this issue, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Molina Swarup Asthana.



